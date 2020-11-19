News on potential COVID-19 vaccines extremely encouraging: Germany's RKI

Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI), attends a news conference to comment on the current situation concerning the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany November 19, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Thursday recent news on experimental COVID-19 vaccine trials has been extremely encouraging.

“This is of course extremely encouraging, extremely positive news,” Lothar Wieler said at a virtual news conference.

Vaccines with an efficacy of more than 90% would be “great weapons” in the fight against the pandemic, he added.