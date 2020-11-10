Nobody knows when COVID-19 vaccine is available, German minister says

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier holds a news conference to present the government's economic autumn projection, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday nobody knows when a vaccine against COVID-19 will be available.

“Nobody knows when and for how many people this (vaccine) will be available,” Altmaier told the virtual European Cluster Conference.

Altmaier’s comments came after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said their experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.