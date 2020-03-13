Germany discussing its medical export restrictions with EU partners

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is in talks with its European Union partners on restrictions to its exports of medical equipment, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on Friday.

“Talks are currently underway between the governments of Germany and other member states, and the EU Commission, on the reservation of approval for (exports of) protective equipment,” the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.

Pressed on whether this included ventilators, she said: “I can’t tell you at the moment what is included in protective equipment - I have here protective glasses, protective breathing masks, protective gowns, protective suits and gloves.”

She added: “I will have to check whether ventilators are included.”