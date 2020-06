FILE PHOTO: A general view of a block of flats that has been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Goettingen near Hannover June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Annkathrin Weis

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s leading health official said on Tuesday the country is at risk of experiencing a second coronavirus wave but added he was optimistic it can be prevented.

Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute for public health, was speaking at a press briefing in Berlin.