FILE PHOTO: Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Berlin, Germany March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s top public health official urged policymakers on Thursday to take tough action urgently to try and contain a third wave of the coronavirus.

“The situation in the hospitals is coming to a head, in some cases dramatically,” RKI President Lothar Wieler told a weekly news conference, adding the situation will be worse than during the second wave.