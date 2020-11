FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn takes off his face mask during a session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s health minister on Thursday said he expects restrictions imposed to curb the pandemic to continue through winter, adding that he does not see life normalising in December or January even if the number of new infections would fall.

“I don’t see events with more than 10 or 15 people happening this winter,” Jens Spahn told RBB broadcaster.