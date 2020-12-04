German minister urges extra COVID-19 measures in some districts

FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn views a prospective coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre in the soccer stadium Merkur Spiel-Arena in Duesseldorf, Germany, December 1, 2020. Federico Gambarini/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Friday called for additional restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus in parts of Germany where infection numbers are very high.

“Where there are higher numbers of infections in Germany, in my opinion there is a need for additional measures to reduce the number of contacts beyond what has been agreed,” Spahn told German ZDF television.

“We still have too many districts and regions where additional measures are still needed,” he added.