Germany: Gradual return to normality possible if infection trend continues

German Health Minister Jens Spahn gives statements on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, in Berlin, Germany April 9, 2020. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn told newspaper Handelsblatt that the coronavirus infection numbers in Germany were showing a “positive trend” and if that continued, it would be possible to talk about a gradual return to normality after the Easter break.

He said citizens sticking to the restrictions on public life over the Easter holiday was a precondition for a possible easing of the lockdown.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will re-evaluate the situation after the Easter holiday.

