Germany postpones decision on further lockdown measures until next week

People wearing protective masks walk past a damaged sign advising to wear a nose and mouth cover as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - German federal and state leaders agreed to postpone until November 25 a decision on further lockdown measures to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Merkel said a majority of state leaders did not want to see a tightening of restrictions before next week, but, she added: “I could have imagined imposing further contact restrictions today, but there was no majority for that.”