Germany postpones decision on further lockdown measures until next week

BERLIN (Reuters) - German federal and state leaders agreed to postpone until November 25 a decision on further lockdown measures to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.
Merkel said a majority of state leaders did not want to see a tightening of restrictions before next week, but, she added: “I could have imagined imposing further contact restrictions today, but there was no majority for that.”
Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Sabine Siebold
