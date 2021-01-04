Germany set to extend lockdown until Jan. 31 - Bild

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government and the 16 federal states have agreed to extend the lockdown until Jan. 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Bild reported on Monday without giving a source.
Under the current lockdown that has been in place since Dec. 16 schools, most shops, restaurants and bars are closed.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state premiers are scheduled to discuss new measures on Tuesday.
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal
