Germany's Merkel vows to avoid full national lockdown in pandemic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants to avoid a full national lockdown at all costs by quickly tracking infection chains and shutting down local outbreaks, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

“We want to act regionally, specifically and purposefully, rather than shutting down the whole country again - this must be prevented at all costs,” Merkel told a news conference following a video-conference with the premiers of the federal states.