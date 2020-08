FILE PHOTO: Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo is seen during the opening day of the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana will reopen air borders to international travel as of September 1 after closing them in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a speech to the nation on Sunday.

Land and sea borders will remain closed, he said.