Coronavirus trial drug Remdesivir's maker hopes for swift FDA approval: interview

FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the experimental coronavirus drug Remdesivir, said on Friday he expected the Food and Drug Administration to act quickly over the company’s application for approval.

It would try to get the drug to as many people as possible if it was approved, he said.

“We’re moving very quickly with the FDA,” Daniel O’Day said in an interview with NBC’s Today show. “And I expect that they’re going to act very quickly.”

