Health News
May 12, 2020 / 4:20 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

India's Jubilant signs licensing deal for Gilead's potential COVID-19 drug

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/

(Reuters) - India’s Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd said on Tuesday it had signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement for selling Gilead Sciences Inc’s experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.

Gilead earlier this month received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for using remdesivir as a treatment against COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, after the drugmaker provided data showing the drug had helped patients.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

