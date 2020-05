FILE PHOTO: An ampule of remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Ulrich Perrey/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Friday peer-reviewed data published in the New England Journal of Medicine from a trial testing Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir showed the drug was superior to the standard of care for COVID-19.

Last month, the NIH announced early data from the study, which began in February with 1,063 participants in 10 countries.(bit.ly/2Tvd6I1)