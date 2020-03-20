Glencore says coronavirus-related restrictions affect its smaller operations

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) said on Friday that restrictions imposed by governments to curb the coronavirus outbreak has had some impact on its smaller operations in different countries.

The commodity miner and trader, however, added that it has not seen any material disruptions as yet in its operating assets or within the supply chain, and that its marketing business will be delivering annualized earnings within the long-term outlook range.