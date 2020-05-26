Health News
May 26, 2020 / 5:30 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

India's Glenmark to study potential COVID-19 drug combination

1 Min Read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it will begin a new clinical trial in India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs - favipiravir and umifenovir - as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19 in India, the company added.

Last month, Glenmark said it would conduct clinical trials in India of just favipiravir as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

