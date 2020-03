FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737-700 airplane of Brazilian airlines GOL Linhas Aereas prepares to land at Santos Dumont airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol (GOLL4.SA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it is suspending all international flights from March 23 to June 30.