Auditors for Brazil airline Gol express concern about continuity after crisis

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA) said on Tuesday that it will “probably” receive a warning from its independent auditors that there is doubt whether the company will survive the coronavirus crisis.
Rivals Avianca Holdings (AVT_p.CN) and LATAM Airlines Group (LTM.SN) have already received the so-called “going concern” warnings from their independent auditors. Avianca and LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S last month.
Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama