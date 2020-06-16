Auditors for Brazil airline Gol express concern about continuity after crisis

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is seen inside an airplane at Augusto Severo International Airport in Natal, Brazil November 23, 2018. Picture taken November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA) said on Tuesday that it will “probably” receive a warning from its independent auditors that there is doubt whether the company will survive the coronavirus crisis.

Rivals Avianca Holdings (AVT_p.CN) and LATAM Airlines Group (LTM.SN) have already received the so-called “going concern” warnings from their independent auditors. Avianca and LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S last month.