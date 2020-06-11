Goldman Sachs employees to start returning to U.S. offices from June 22

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said on Wednesday it plans to start the return of an initial group of its employees to its offices in New York, Jersey City, Dallas and Salt Lake City from June 22.

The Wall Street bank also announced the return of more employees to its London office from June 15 and added that it was expecting to review the process of employees returning to its Bengaluru office towards the end of June. (bit.ly/3hdQZjD)

Working from home was made mandatory across many Wall Street firms in March as financial firms reported their first confirmed cases of coronavirus and the outbreak triggered a state of emergency in New York City.

In March, Goldman Sachs told its employees that most staff across North America and Europe would start working from home or at one of the bank’s business continuity centers on a rotating schedule.

Chief Executive David Solomon told employees last month about the bank’s strategy to gradually return staff to work in offices worldwide.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N), another Wall street bank, last month announced plans to start getting some traders to return to its New York headquarters in mid-to late-June.