Two Goldman Sachs employees test positive for coronavirus

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Sunday two of its employees were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The investment bank said it received confirmation on Friday that an employee in its Plumtree Court office in London tested positive for coronavirus and another employee in Sydney.

The London employee has not been in the office since March 9, and remains in isolation at home, the company said in an email here to its employees.

Goldman has notified those who had recent close contact with the person.

“All other employees can work as normal on Monday,” it added.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed that there will be no disruption to its trading operations.