Golf - Curtis Cup rescheduled from June to 2021

LONDON (Reuters) - The 41st edition of golf’s biennial women’s amateur Curtis Cup tournament due to be held in June at Conwy in Wales has been rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus, organizers said on Wednesday.

The Royal & Ancient (R&A) and U.S. Golf Association (USGA) said revised dates would be issued in due course. The Cup, a contest between Britain and Ireland and the United States, had been scheduled for June 12-14.

The R&A said also the men’s and women’s British amateur championships at Royal Birkdale and West Lancashire and Kilmarnock (Barassie) had been moved provisionally from June to the week commencing Aug. 24.

“These plans are dependent on the situation with the pandemic and we will continue to monitor it in the coming weeks,” it added.

The biennial Ryder Cup between Europe and the United States is still scheduled to go ahead at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, from Sept. 25-27.