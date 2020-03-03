Google cancels annual developer conference amid coronavirus concerns

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 20, 2020. Picture taken January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday it has canceled its annual developer event, Google I/O, amid concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community,” the company said.

The company had said on Monday would move its annual cloud conference online.

Google becomes the second FAANG member after Facebook Inc to cancel its conference as the virus, that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, spreads globally.

More new cases of the virus are now appearing outside China. There are almost 91,000 cases globally of which more than 80,000 are in the country.

The event was to take place between May 12 and May 14 and is Google’s most important event of the year, where it highlights new services and products.