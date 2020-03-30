Breakingviews - Dixon: Here’s how to stop humungous fiscal costs

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Governments will rack up eye-popping bills to fight coronavirus if they’re not careful. The key will be to avoid debilitating stop-go strategies, where economies come out of lockdowns only to go in again. But that will only happen if exit strategies are well planned, not rushed.

Investors shouldn’t worry too much about a short sharp decline in GDP. Large chunks of the world economy must be shut so the coronavirus doesn’t overwhelm health systems and kill many more people than would otherwise be the case.

But they should worry about the mounting fiscal costs. These are a function of the generosity of government support packages and how long they last. Nobody knows how big the ultimate bill will be. But it would be surprising if they were less than 10% of GDP in rich countries and they could be many times that number if the lockdowns go on and on.

The duration of the restrictions will greatly depend on the effectiveness of the fight against the virus. The crisis probably won’t be over until there’s a tried-and-tested vaccine. But that could take a year or more – and it seems unlikely lockdowns can be maintained for anything like that length of time. Even if people were willing to take the economic hit, they won’t put up with being cooped up inside their homes for so long.

Given this, there are two main exit strategies. One is a stop-go approach. The restrictions would come off after the first wave of infections peak but get reimposed just before the full force of a new wave hits. There could be several stop-go cycles depending on the progress of the disease and how long it takes to find a vaccine.

The other approach is a controlled exit. The restrictions would be lifted gradually but, once they went, they wouldn’t come back again. This is clearly far preferable for the economy and investors, not to mention society - provided it can be delivered.

Under stop-go, the economy won’t really start again until the vaccine arrives. Few companies will have confidence to rehire staff and reopen operations, let alone invest. The fiscal hit will be humungous.

Remember that governments of rich countries won’t just be giving cash to employees. They will be supporting firms via a vast array of schemes, including cash grants and loan guarantees as well as capital injections for companies and possibly banks. The longer the interruption to economic activity, the more likely they will suffer losses on their guarantees and investments.

What’s more, government incomes will be thwacked. This is not just because some will give tax holidays to people and firms but also because the economic shutdown will mean less income tax, corporation tax, sales tax, transactions taxes and so on.

By contrast, the cost of a clean exit from the lockdown will only be huge rather than colossal.

The multi-trillion dollar question is whether controlled exits will be possible – and this largely depends on whether public health systems will be able to cope with a probable second wave of infections. If so, it will be possible to relax the restrictions and wait for the vaccine. If not, the political pressure to reimpose them will, in many countries, be irresistible.

Look at what happened in the UK. It originally adopted an unconventional “herd immunity” strategy – which would have involved perhaps 60% of the population getting infected, after which the virus might have found it hard to propagate itself. But when the government concluded that a vast majority of the people who needed ventilators wouldn’t be able to get them, it did a U-turn and imposed a lockdown.

If governments don’t prepare well their exits from the lockdowns, the story could be repeated. Such a chaotic stop-go approach could be the worst of all worlds for the economy and investors – as the credibility of governments would be destroyed and nobody would believe any new road map they announced.

So, in judging governments today, investors need to see how well they are planning their exit strategies. Are they ramping up the capacity of health systems so they can cope with a second potentially bigger wave of cases? Are they preparing mammoth testing programmes to reduce the flow of cases without needing full lockdowns? Do they have other credible plans to prevent their hospitals being overwhelmed, for example, “cocooning” the most vulnerable people so the majority can circulate moderately freely?

Finally, are the governments explaining their exit strategies well and getting their voters’ buy-in? Otherwise, they could be panicked into switching course if, and when, the going gets tough a second time.

American President Donald Trump would do well to take note. He is champing at the bit, having said he wanted the country back to business after Easter, before extending federal guidelines until April 30 on Sunday. It would be wisest for him and other leaders to wait until they have their ducks in a row and have their voters onside – and then go for controlled exits. That will be better for their economies and public finances – and better for investors too.