India expects about 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government expects to have around 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August, Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a federal government panel on vaccines, told a news conference on Tuesday.
India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry had said earlier in the day.
