Grab says overall revenue down since coronavirus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. Picture taken March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Overall revenues of Southeast Asian firm Grab have dropped since the coronavirus pandemic began, dragged down by the core ride-hailing business, the company’s co-founder said on Thursday.

Tan Hooi Ling said the Softbank-backed private firm had seen an uptick in its food delivery business but its total revenue was “lower than it used to be pre-COVID”, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

The firm was preparing for “a potentially long winter”, and taking measures to be more efficient and conserve cash, Tan added.