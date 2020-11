FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask makes his way on the main commercial Ermou street, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Athens, Greece, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece on Thursday reported 2,917 new coronavirus cases, hitting a new daily peak hours after authorities announced a second nationwide lockdown was going into effect this Saturday, Nov. 7.

Thursday’s cases follow on the 2,646 cases reported on Wednesday, which was a new record. Authorities have said infections have risen 20 percent in recent days.