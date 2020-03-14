Greece reports two more coronavirus fatalities, suspends all flights to Italy

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece said on Saturday it would suspend all flights that were still operating to and from Italy, after reporting two more fatalities from a coronavirus infection, raising the total number of deaths in the country to three.

The deceased were two men, aged 67 and 90, both with serious underlying health problems, the Health Ministry said. There were 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece by late Friday.

Greece has shut schools, bars, cafes and shopping malls and has already suspended all flights to and from northern Italy until March 23 to combat the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, it said the suspension would be extended to all flights to and from Italy. It did not clarify when the new measure would take effect.