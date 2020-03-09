Greece suspends all flights to northern Italy on coronavirus

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece suspended all flights to and from northern Italy as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, its civil aviation authority said on Monday.

The suspension takes immediate effect and will run until March 23, encompassing all airports in the northern Italian regions of Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto and applying to all airlines.

Greece reported 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the total to 84 with no fatalities so far. Italy has one of the world’s worst outbreaks of coronavirus with at least 7,375 cases and 366 dead.