Greece reports 453 new coronavirus infections, new daily record

FILE PHOTO: Pupils, wearing masks against the spread of the new coronavirus, gather at the yard of a primary school during the first day after summer holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Athens, Greece, September 14, 2020. Thanassis Stavrakis/Pool via REUTERS

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Monday, a new daily record since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The latest jump in cases brought the total number of infections in Greece to 15,595 and 344 deaths since its first case surfaced in late February.

Of the new cases, 184 were due to an outbreak of COVID-19 infections at Greece’s biggest migrant camp on Lesbos island, with 174 recorded in the greater Athens area, health authorities said.

In a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus following a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, Greek authorities tightened restrictions for two weeks effective on Monday.