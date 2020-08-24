Greece tells students to wear masks when schools reopen Sept. 7

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek teachers and students will be required to wear masks in class and indoor spaces when schools reopen in September due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, the country’s education minister said on Monday.

The rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has forced Greek authorities to gradually reimpose restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. [L8N2FG4GG]

Education Minister Niki Kerameus said schools are expected to reopen on Sept. 7 but an extension may be deemed necessary.

Mask wearing will be mandatory in all indoor spaces of schools across the country, she said, adding that authorities will offer fabric masks for free to students and teachers. The number of pupils in each class will be limited to 17.

On Sunday, Greece reported 284 new cases, a new daily record since its first case surfaced in February. In total, the country has registered 8,664 COVID-19 infections and 242 deaths.