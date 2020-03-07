Greece reports 21 new coronavirus cases in a day, now 66

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece said on Saturday it had recorded 21 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in the country to 66.

Most of the cases were individuals in a traveling party that had gone on a pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt, the health ministry said in an announcement. The group returned to Greece on Feb. 27.

One of the travelers, a 66-year-old man, was in intensive care in the city of Patras in the western Peloponnese.

Most of the remaining cases were in quarantine at their homes, and 22 were in hospital in a stable condition, the ministry said.

Greece reported its first coronavirus case on Feb. 26.