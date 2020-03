A man wears a protective mask as he sits on Monastiraki square in Athens, Greece, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece reported one more fatality from coronavirus on Sunday, raising the total number of deaths in the country to four.

Confirmed infections rose by 103 to a total of 331, the health ministry’s Sotiris Tsiodras said at a news conference.