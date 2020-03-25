Health News
March 25, 2020 / 9:12 PM / in 13 minutes

Spain's Grifols to test plasma therapy for COVID-19 with U.S. FDA

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Grifols is seen on its laboratory building in Parets del Valles near Barcelona June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Grifols has agreed to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other agencies to gather plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and test potential therapies for the disease, the pharmaceutical firm said on Wednesday.

The plasma will be processed to produce hyperimmune immunoglobins, which will then be put to pre-clinical and clinical tests to see if they can help treat the disease, Grifols said in a statement.

COVID-19 is caused by the coronavirus that is currently sweeping the globe.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below