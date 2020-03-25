Spain's Grifols to test plasma therapy for COVID-19 with U.S. FDA

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Grifols is seen on its laboratory building in Parets del Valles near Barcelona June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Grifols has agreed to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other agencies to gather plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and test potential therapies for the disease, the pharmaceutical firm said on Wednesday.

The plasma will be processed to produce hyperimmune immunoglobins, which will then be put to pre-clinical and clinical tests to see if they can help treat the disease, Grifols said in a statement.

COVID-19 is caused by the coronavirus that is currently sweeping the globe.