China's Guangdong to require visitors from virus-hit countries to undergo quarantine

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Guangdong province will require travelers arriving from countries and regions with severe coronavirus outbreaks to quarantine themselves for 14 days, the government-backed Nanfang Daily newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Guangdong is a major manufacturing and export hub.

The report, which did not specify which countries Guangdong was targeting, said this was part of the province’s efforts to strengthen health policy in view of how the epidemic was spreading outside China.

It said that between Feb. 27 to March 1, 1,496 people had entered the province from overseas areas hit hard by the virus but to date tests had shown that none had been infected. The virus was first detected in China in December and spread around the world, but new cases have been dropping in China recently.