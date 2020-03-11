Guatemala bans entry of European citizens to keep out coronavirus

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Wednesday that the country will ban the entry of European citizens in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Central American country, which has yet to confirm any cases of the virus, will block the entry of Europeans starting on Thursday, Monroy told a news conference.

The country’s director of civil aviation will communicate the ban to airlines, Monroy added, underlining that it applied to citizens from across Europe.

“This is done simply to prevent the introduction of the coronavirus to our country,” Monroy said.