Guatemala replaces health minister and his three deputies: presidency

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s Health Minister Hugo Monroy and three deputies in his ministry have been replaced, the office of the president said on Friday, and announced the names of their replacements.
It was not immediately clear why Monroy and the three vice ministers left their jobs. Monroy has faced criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including the purchasing of personal protection equipment and pay to health workers.
