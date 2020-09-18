Guatemalan president tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei speaks during a session of the Senate of Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said on Friday.

“The coronavirus test result was positive,” he told a local radio station.

The 64-year-old president did not say whether he is experiencing any symptoms related to the virus. He said he planned to address the nation later on Friday.