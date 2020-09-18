Guatemalan president tests positive for coronavirus

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said on Friday.
“The coronavirus test result was positive,” he told a local radio station.
The 64-year-old president did not say whether he is experiencing any symptoms related to the virus. He said he planned to address the nation later on Friday.
Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Laura Giammattei; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
