Bahrain reports first Gulf death from coronavirus

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain reported the Gulf’s first death from the coronavirus on Monday and the energy-producing region broadened measures to shield populations and economies from the outbreak.

Nearly 1,000 people have now tested positive for the virus in Gulf Arab states.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have suspended all international flights and closed most public spaces. Other Gulf states have restricted entry and movement.

The 65-year-old Bahraini woman who died from the coronavirus had underlying health conditions, Bahrain’s health ministry said on Twitter. Bahrain has reported 214 cases, including dozens among citizens evacuated from Iran last week.

Across the Gulf, patriotic Twitter hashtags and social media images circulated with the phrase “We are all at home for the sake of ...” using the relevant Gulf country and its national flag.

“We are facing a serious challenge ... From my heart I ask that you cooperate with us,” Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah said in a video posted on social media. He asked people not to shake hands, to avoid gatherings and to isolate themselves if they have been abroad or show symptoms.

In regional tourism and business hub the United Arab Emirates, the government issued a tweet reassuring people about supplies of goods after a rush on supermarkets on Sunday, when Dubai joined Abu Dhabi in closing gyms, public gardens, arcades and spas. Bourses in both emirates shut trading halls.

The UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Monday allocated 1 billion dirhams ($272.27 million) to increase capital market liquidity to support the economy of the emirate, which holds most of the OPEC producer’s oil wealth.

This follows the announcement of a $27-billion federal stimulus package by the UAE central bank, and Dubai earmarking 1.5 billion dirhams for vital sectors.

In Saudi Arabia, which has closed malls and public eateries, the central bank has announced a 50-billion riyal ($13.32-billion) package to help small and medium-sized enterprises cope. Qatar announced $20.5 billion of financial incentives on Sunday.

Many of the 965 coronavirus cases in the Gulf are linked to travel with Iran, which has recorded 724 deaths and more than 13,900 infections. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani issued a new appeal on Monday for people to avoid unnecessary trips.

Shrines and mosques in Iran have been closed and clerics have urged people to pray remotely and avoid visiting holy Shi’ite Muslim sites.

State television showed chain supermarkets in Tehran with fully stocked shelves. But hand sanitizer and face masks are in short supply, according to Iranians on social media.