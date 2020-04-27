Business News
April 27, 2020 / 5:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach says U.S. stocks to take out recent lows: CNBC interview

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital LP, presents during the 2019 Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. stock market has recovered because of the Federal Reserve’s actions but a retest of the recent lows is possible, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

“I think we take out the low,” Gundlach said.

Gundlach said he has put on a bearish bet against the S&P 500 at the 2,863 level. On Monday, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.22% at 2,871.3. The index is up 31% since touching a low of 2,191.86 on March 23.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below