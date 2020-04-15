H&M starts protective apron production at supplier

FILE PHOTO: H&M logo is seen on a shop in Riga, Latvia January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it had started producing protective aprons at a supplier and would deliver one million aprons to the Swedish healthcare system over the coming two weeks.

The company is one of a number of fashion retailers mobilising to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Larger rival Inditex, the owner of the Zara brand, is also making medical supplies, while British fashion brand Barbour said on Wednesday it had turned over its production line to making protective gowns.

The apron for H&M is being produced in accordance with the ISO13485 quality standard and requirements set by Swedish healthcare authorities, a H&M spokeswoman said in a statement.

H&M has earlier started production of protective face masks for hospital staff, helping to curb the spread of the coronavirus.