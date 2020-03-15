Haiti suspends flights from Europe, LatAm to stop coronavirus

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti will from Monday suspend flights from Europe, Latin America and Canada and impose major restrictions on the border with the neighboring Dominican Republic to prevent the entry of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said on Sunday.

Only flights to Haiti from the United States would continue for now, Jouthe told a news conference with other government officials. The restrictions would take effect from midnight and apply for two weeks at first, the government said.

Jouthe said that only goods would be permitted to cross the border into Haiti. Access for people would be limited.

The impoverished Caribbean nation, which has often struggled to deal with serious outbreaks of disease, has so far not registered any cases of coronavirus infection.

The Dominican Republic has reported 11 cases.