UK health minister says 560,000 volunteers sign up to help NHS

FILE PHOTO: Volunteers deliver food to nurses and staff outside St George’s Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health Minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday that 560,000 people had volunteered to help the National Health Service during the coronavirus crisis, more than double the number he had hoped to recruit.

Britain had on Tuesday issued a call for 250,000 volunteers to sign up to help the NHS and vulnerable people hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Writing on Twitter, Hancock called the news “fantastic”.