FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson is seen on one of their models at a shop in Paris, France, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) said on Wednesday the majority of its global production employees were currently on a temporary layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also said its chief executive officer and the board of directors would forgo their salaries in response to the outbreak.