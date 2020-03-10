Harvard to move to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak

A student wearing a mask, because his cancer treatment has left him immunosuppressed and vulnerable to diseases such as the coronavirus, walks through the Yard at Harvard University, after the school asked its students not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would move to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Harvard University asked its students on Tuesday not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would begin moving to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The university’s goal is to complete the transition by March 23, it added in the statement posted on its website.

"We are transitioning over the course of the next few days to non-essential gatherings of no more than 25 people," the university said here