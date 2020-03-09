Hawaiian Airlines CEO says hard to predict short-term industry outlook

FILE PHOTO: A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200 takes off at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - While no U.S. airlines have requested a bailout to date, the head of Hawaiian Airline said on Monday that it was difficult to predict what would happen in the weeks and months ahead for the industry as travelers cancel flights amid coronavirus uncertainty.

Speaking to investors, President and Chief Executive Peter Ingram said that a sharp drop in travel demand was driven by fear around “a number of unknowns” on the virus and called on government authorities to provide “good, current and factual” information.

Hawaiian Airlines, part of Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA.O), does not have any immediate liquidity needs, Ingram said.