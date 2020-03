FILE PHOTO: H&M shop is seen in the Oslo City shopping center in Oslo, Norway, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - Swedish retailer H&M (HMb.ST) has sent notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 employees in Norway due to the coronavirus outbreak, Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday, citing the head of the Norwegian business.

H&M was not planning to close stores in the two country, it added.

H&M was not immediately available for comment.