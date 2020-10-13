U.S. government awards Cue Health $481 million to scale up production of COVID-19 test kits

FILE PHOTO: Testing kits rest on a table at a One Medical testing facility built to help with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Bronx borough of New York City, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The U.S. government has awarded diagnostic testing company Cue Health Inc $481 million to scale up production of rapid COVID-19 molecular test, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

Under the partnership with the U.S. health agency and the Department of Defense, the company will raise domestic production of COVID-19 test kits to 100,000 per day by March 2021 and deliver 6 million tests and 30,000 instruments to the government to support its response to the pandemic.