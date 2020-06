FILE PHOTO: Morning sun rise on the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as June 12, state officials said as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on sets.

Producers will need approval from local health officials to restart filming, according to a statement from the California Department of Health.